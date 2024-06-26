Left Menu

India Hopes for Last-Minute Paris Olympics Qualification in Mixed 4x400m Relay

Updated: 26-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:23 IST
India Hopes for Last-Minute Paris Olympics Qualification in Mixed 4x400m Relay
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is making a final push for a Paris Olympics qualification in the mixed 4x400m relay event. To boost their chances, AFI has invited teams from Sri Lanka and Maldives to the National Inter-State Championships starting on Thursday.

However, the Indian team faces a significant challenge. They need to break the national record of 3:14.12, set by Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan at the Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok last month. Both the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams have already secured their spots for Paris, but the mixed team is yet to qualify.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla expressed optimism at a pre-event press conference, stating, "We are hopeful our team can run below 3 minute 11.87 seconds to qualify for the Olympics." Only 16 teams will compete in the mixed 4x400m relay in Paris, with just two slots remaining, and India must meet the June 30 deadline to have a chance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

