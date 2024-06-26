Ollie Robinson Concedes Second-Costliest Over in First-Class Cricket History

In a historic yet unwanted event for England's Ollie Robinson, the seamer conceded 43 runs in a single over, registering the second-costliest over in First-Class cricket history. This rare happening unfolded during a County Championship match between Sussex and Leicestershire at Hove.

Robinson, who has featured in 20 Test matches since his debut in 2021, was on the receiving end of this monumental over, in part due to his overstepping thrice. The main aggressor was Leicestershire's Louis Kimber, who showcased an explosive batting performance by scoring two sixes, six fours, and a single in a span of nine deliveries.

This extraordinary event saw Robinson surpass former record-holder Alex Tudor's 38-run over legacy from 1998. Kimber continued to impress with a rapid 127-ball 243, including 20 fours and 21 sixes, but Sussex clinched victory ultimately by 18 runs.

