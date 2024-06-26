Rohit Sharma Urges Calm Ahead of Crucial T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday underscored the significance of maintaining composure and simplicity ahead of the high-pressure T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Sharma stressed that his team has wrestled with a fear of failure in previous endeavors but is concentrating on treating this match as a routine game.

The Indian squad seeks retribution following their painful 10-wicket defeat to England in the 2022 semifinal. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rohit remarked, 'We want to treat this like a normal game. We don't want to think of it as a semifinal. Enjoying each other's company and staying calm is crucial.'

Rohit, known for leading by example with a smashing 92-run knock against Australia, believes staying cool has been key to his successes. 'It is important to stay cool and calm. Indian cricket teams are always under pressure, but most guys are used to it,' he noted. The team remains undecided regarding its spin-heavy strategy, awaiting a final assessment of the Caribbean conditions.

