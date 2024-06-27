Left Menu

South Africa Unbeaten Run Faces Afghanistan's Challenge in T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semifinal. South Africa remains unbeaten, while Afghanistan has secured five wins out of seven games. Both teams aim to make their first final appearance.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 05:45 IST
In a high-stakes semifinal clash at the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.

Both teams, unchanged from their previous matches, are on a quest for their maiden final appearance. South Africa, unbeaten so far, will look to extend their winning streak, while Afghanistan, victorious in five out of their seven games, aims to overcome the formidable Proteas.

The teams are as follows: South Africa includes Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Afghanistan fields Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

