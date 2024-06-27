Romania's Triumphant Euro Journey: Defying the Critics

Romania's coach Edward Iordanescu lashed out at critics who insinuated a pre-game ploy for a low-energy draw against Slovakia to ensure both teams progressed in the European Championship.

The match finished 1-1, placing Romania at the top of Group E, defying expectations and surpassing Belgium. This result guaranteed Romania a round-of-16 match against the Netherlands.

After the match played under extreme weather conditions, Iordanescu demanded apologies from those who doubted the team's integrity and dedication. He affirmed the team's strong character, a sentiment echoed during his post-match conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)