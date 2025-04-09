Radisson Hotel Group Expands with Five New Properties in India
Radisson Hotel Group announces signing of five new properties in India, marking over 200 hotels in the country. The move underlines their growth plan in key markets and commitment to hospitality excellence. The expansion is expected to bring economic benefits and job opportunities to local communities.
- Country:
- India
Radisson Hotel Group has announced a significant expansion in India with the signing of five new properties in various cities, including Lucknow and Rajkot. This development allows the global hospitality giant to surpass the milestone of 200 hotels in India.
The newly signed hotels will boost the group's presence in key cities such as Lucknow, Rajkot, Bangalore, and Shirdi. Elie Younes, the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, emphasized the importance of India as a key market in Asia where the group will continue to amplify growth and impact local communities positively.
Over the last three years, Radisson has entered 45 new Indian markets, showing a strategic focus on high-potential areas. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia, highlighted their commitment to creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses, contributing to regional economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Leads India's Hospitality Boom with Record RevPAR Growth
Avesh Khan's Return: Relief for Lucknow Super Giants Amid Injury Crisis
Road to Stars: Lucknow Honors Sunita Williams
Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway: Five Dead, Two Injured
Goa's Boost: Tax Incentives, Hospitality Growth & Local Job Opportunities