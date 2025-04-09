Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands with Five New Properties in India

Radisson Hotel Group announces signing of five new properties in India, marking over 200 hotels in the country. The move underlines their growth plan in key markets and commitment to hospitality excellence. The expansion is expected to bring economic benefits and job opportunities to local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group has announced a significant expansion in India with the signing of five new properties in various cities, including Lucknow and Rajkot. This development allows the global hospitality giant to surpass the milestone of 200 hotels in India.

The newly signed hotels will boost the group's presence in key cities such as Lucknow, Rajkot, Bangalore, and Shirdi. Elie Younes, the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, emphasized the importance of India as a key market in Asia where the group will continue to amplify growth and impact local communities positively.

Over the last three years, Radisson has entered 45 new Indian markets, showing a strategic focus on high-potential areas. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia, highlighted their commitment to creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses, contributing to regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

