Teen Phenom Kendry Páez Leads Ecuador to Victory Over Jamaica

In a dramatic showdown at the Copa America, 17-year-old Kendry Páez emerged as the hero, scoring in first-half stoppage time to help Ecuador secure a 3-1 victory over Jamaica on Wednesday night. The match marks Ecuador's first Copa America win since 2016.

Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half, sealing Ecuador's triumph and ending an eight-game winless streak in the tournament. The team's rejuvenated performance comes after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Venezuela.

Jamaica's Michail Antonio netted his team's first-ever Copa America goal, but it was not enough to turn the tide. Ecuador now looks to build on this momentum as they prepare to face Mexico on Sunday.

