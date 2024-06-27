India Eyes Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Prepares Team for Success

With an eye on the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is focusing on leveraging the current series against South Africa to acclimatize to various home conditions. During a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Kaur highlighted the significance of utilizing familiar venues, despite limited home turf experience.

India recently swept South Africa in a 3-0 ODI series in Bengaluru and now heads to Chennai's Chepauk for a one-off Test and three T20Is. Kaur believes that understanding how different wickets behave and refining team combinations are crucial. Although Chennai's weather remains unpredictable, Kaur remains optimistic about the practice sessions held in recent days.

She commended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support in promoting women's cricket and reinstating red-ball matches in the domestic calendar. Kaur also expressed confidence in the team's depth, especially with versatile players like Arundhati Reddy and Smriti Mandhana. Looking ahead, Kaur hopes for positive outcomes in the upcoming matches.

