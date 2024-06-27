Left Menu

Rain Delays T20 World Cup Semifinal Toss Between India and England

The second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England experienced a toss delay due to wet outfield conditions following intermittent showers. If the match is washed out, India will advance to the final based on their group stage performance. South Africa has already secured a spot in the final.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The toss for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England was delayed on Thursday due to a wet outfield caused by intermittent showers here. Despite the rain ceasing, the soggy ground conditions forced the on-field umpires to postpone the toss.

The minimum number of overs required to constitute a match is 10 per side. Should the match be washed out entirely, India will progress to the final, ousting the title holders England, as they topped the group stage of Super Eights.

Meanwhile, South Africa has already secured their place in Saturday's final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match, marking their first World Cup final appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

