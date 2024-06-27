Heartbreak for Eldhose Paul: Olympic Dream Ends Due to Injury

Commonwealth Games champion triple jumper Eldhose Paul has announced his withdrawal from the race to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics due to a heel bone fracture. The 27-year-old athlete shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Thursday, revealing the injury sustained during his last competition.

Paul explained that the fracture was diagnosed after he returned to India for further evaluation, following a bronze medal win at the JBL Jump Fest in Košice, where he achieved a jump of 16.45 metres. The injury has brought an abrupt end to his Olympic aspirations this year.

'This news means that my Olympic journey ends here. Words cannot express how heartbreaking this is for me,' Paul wrote. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic and is focusing on recovery, expressing gratitude for the support from his followers.

