India Triumphs: England Crumbles to Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final, England struggled to chase India's 172, losing five wickets for just 62 runs. Despite rain delays, Indian bowlers, led by Axar Patel, overwhelmed England’s batting lineup, securing an emphatic win.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 01:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final, England faced a crushing defeat against India, stumbling to 62 for 5 after 10 overs while chasing a target of 172.

Rohit Sharma's impactful 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's solid 47 off 36 balls propelled India to a formidable score of 171 for seven in their 20 overs. The match then turned decisively in India's favor as Axar Patel dismantled England's top order, dismissing Jos Buttler (23), Jonny Bairstow (0), and Moeen Ali (8) in rapid succession. Contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav added to England's woes, each taking a crucial wicket.

The game faced interruptions with a delayed start due to a wet outfield, followed by a rain delay during India's innings, but these disruptions did little to dampen India's spirit or performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

