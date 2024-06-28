India Secures Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over England
India defeated England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final, securing their place in the final against South Africa. India posted 171/7, with major contributions from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. England failed to recover from a top-order collapse, bowing to the spin attack of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
India beat defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday to book their place in Saturday's final against South Africa.
Put into bat in the rain-hit match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, 2007 champions India posted 171 for seven with skipper Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) scoring bulk of the runs on a slow track. England were all out for 103 in the 17th over, never really recovering from a top-order collapse and surrendering to India's spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three wickets apiece.
South Africa hammered Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach the final in Bridgetown, Barbados.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
