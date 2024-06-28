Jason Day Ready for Olympic Glory: Australian Golf Lineup Revealed

In a significant announcement, Jason Day is poised to represent Australia in the upcoming Paris Olympics, marking his long-awaited debut in the prestigious event.

Previously ranked world No. 1, Day abstained from the 2016 Rio Olympics due to Zika virus concerns. This year, he expressed regret over his decision, highlighting the evolving narrative of his professional journey.

Joining Day on the men's team will be Min Woo Lee, while Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will represent the women. Notably, Minjee Lee earns the distinction of being the first Australian golfer to compete in three Olympics.

