Jason Day Ready for Olympic Glory: Australian Golf Lineup Revealed

Jason Day will finally compete in the Olympics as part of the Australian golf team for the Paris Games. Joining him are siblings Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee, and Hannah Green. This marks Day's Olympic debut after previously missing the Rio Games due to concerns over the Zika virus.

Updated: 28-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:06 IST
In a significant announcement, Jason Day is poised to represent Australia in the upcoming Paris Olympics, marking his long-awaited debut in the prestigious event.

Previously ranked world No. 1, Day abstained from the 2016 Rio Olympics due to Zika virus concerns. This year, he expressed regret over his decision, highlighting the evolving narrative of his professional journey.

Joining Day on the men's team will be Min Woo Lee, while Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will represent the women. Notably, Minjee Lee earns the distinction of being the first Australian golfer to compete in three Olympics.

