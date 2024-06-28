Left Menu

U.S. Soccer Federation Condemns Racist Abuse After Panama Defeat

The U.S. soccer federation condemned the racist online abuse targeted at their players, especially Tim Weah, after their 2-1 defeat by Panama at the Copa America. Weah, who was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident, expressed his regret and apologized to his team, coaches, and fans.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:38 IST
The U.S. soccer federation condemned the online racist abuse of their players on Thursday after their 2-1 defeat by Panama at the Copa America. "There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behaviour," U.S. Soccer said in a statement on X.

"These actions are not only unacceptable but also contrary to the values of respect and inclusivity that we uphold as an organization." Tim Weah, who is Black, was one of the players targeted by the abuse. The U.S. forward was shown a straight red card in the 18th minute for punching a Panama player in the back of the head in an off-the-ball incident.

The U.S. took the lead despite the red card but were pegged back four minutes later before Panama sealed the win with a goal in the 83rd minute. Weah said he had let his team and his country down.

"A moment of frustration led to an irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my team mates, coaches, family and our fans," he added.

