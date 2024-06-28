Phil Foden's Timely Return: Balancing Family and Football During Euro 2024
Phil Foden rejoins the England team for Euro 2024 after taking a brief leave for a family matter, reportedly the birth of his third child. The team welcomed him back with a heartwarming social media post. Foden has been a key player in the group stage and is expected to start in the upcoming match against Slovakia.
Phil Foden has rejoined the England squad in Germany after temporarily leaving due to a family emergency. The urgent leave was reportedly for the birth of his third child.
The team hinted at the happy news with a social media post welcoming Foden back, featuring a baby emoji and warm congratulations. The post showed Foden returning to training alongside teammate Jarrod Bowen.
Foden played a pivotal role in all three group stage matches and is slated to start in the upcoming round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
