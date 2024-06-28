Phil Foden's Timely Return: Balancing Family and Football During Euro 2024

Phil Foden has rejoined the England squad in Germany after temporarily leaving due to a family emergency. The urgent leave was reportedly for the birth of his third child.

The team hinted at the happy news with a social media post welcoming Foden back, featuring a baby emoji and warm congratulations. The post showed Foden returning to training alongside teammate Jarrod Bowen.

Foden played a pivotal role in all three group stage matches and is slated to start in the upcoming round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

