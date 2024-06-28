Left Menu

Phil Foden's Timely Return: Balancing Family and Football During Euro 2024

Phil Foden rejoins the England team for Euro 2024 after taking a brief leave for a family matter, reportedly the birth of his third child. The team welcomed him back with a heartwarming social media post. Foden has been a key player in the group stage and is expected to start in the upcoming match against Slovakia.

PTI | Blankenhain | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:55 IST
Phil Foden's Timely Return: Balancing Family and Football During Euro 2024
Phil Foden
  • Country:
  • Germany

Phil Foden has rejoined the England squad in Germany after temporarily leaving due to a family emergency. The urgent leave was reportedly for the birth of his third child.

The team hinted at the happy news with a social media post welcoming Foden back, featuring a baby emoji and warm congratulations. The post showed Foden returning to training alongside teammate Jarrod Bowen.

Foden played a pivotal role in all three group stage matches and is slated to start in the upcoming round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024