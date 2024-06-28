Eriksen Set to Return Despite Stomach Issues Ahead of Germany Clash
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is expected to be available for the round-of-16 match against Germany despite missing training due to stomach issues. Coach Kasper Hjulmand is hopeful both Eriksen and Thomas Delaney, who had similar problems, will be ready for the game.
- Country:
- Germany
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is anticipated to take part in the crucial round-of-16 match against Germany at the European Championship. This comes despite his absence from training on Friday due to stomach issues, as reported by coach Kasper Hjulmand.
Hjulmand noted that Thomas Delaney also experienced similar problems, leading to a decision to rest both players from training. He expressed optimism about their readiness for the match.
Eriksen, currently with Manchester United, traveled separately from his teammates for a walk around Dortmund's stadium, where the match will take place, but Hjulmand expects his key player to be fit for the encounter.
