Tobi Amusan Cleared of Doping Violations by Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Tobi Amusan, world record holder in 100 metres hurdles, of an anti-doping rule violation on Friday, rejecting appeals from World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Nigerian was charged with a violation due to "whereabouts failures" to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period and the Athletics Integrity Unit provisionally suspended her in July 2023.

The AIU's disciplinary tribunal panel overturned that decision days before the World Championships in Budapest last year. The 2022 world champion Amusan has denied taking performance enhancing substances. CAS said in a media release on Friday that its panel unanimously found that Amusan had committed two filing failures but did not confirm a missed test that would have constituted her third "whereabouts failure."

World Athletics and WADA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "It's ALL GOD" Amusan said in an Instagram post alongside the court's announcement.

Amusan, who broke the world record during her semi-final race at the 2022 world championships, is a hot favourite in her signature event at the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26.

