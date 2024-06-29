Left Menu

Ronaldo's Final Act: Triumphs, Trials, and the Quest for Glory at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo, with 632 million Instagram followers, is a focal point at Euro 2024. Despite his impressive record and unwavering commitment, the 39-year-old footballer is finding it hard to score goals in major tournaments. As Portugal heads into the knockout stages, Ronaldo’s continued selection raises questions about the team's strategy.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a magnet for selfies and adulation, continues to steal the spotlight at Euro 2024, but not always in ways he'd prefer. The Portugal superstar, followed by 632 million on Instagram, faces challenges both on and off the pitch, highlighted by missed scoring opportunities and contentious interactions.

Ronaldo's on-field frustrations have been evident, culminating in confrontations with referees and explosive reactions to missed chances. Yet his unselfish assist to Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey rekindled memories of his earlier brilliance, although such moments are now rare.

As Portugal navigates through the tournament, the debate about Ronaldo's role intensifies. At 39, his scoring has dwindled against top defenses, marking seven consecutive matches without a goal in major competitions. Despite the doubts, Ronaldo remains a key figure, with coach Roberto Martinez steadfast in his support, underscoring his remarkable achievements over the past year, including his prolific scoring for Al-Nassr and Euro 2024 qualifying feats.

