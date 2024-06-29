India Dominates South Africa on Day Two with Record Score

In a commanding display on day two of the one-off Test, India declared at a staggering 603/6 against South Africa. Leading the formidable innings, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scored 205 and 149 runs respectively, setting a substantial lead.

South Africa faced challenges, ending the day at 236/4. Sneh Rana proved pivotal, claiming three crucial wickets.

The struggle for South Africa was evident as key batters fell, highlighting India's dominant position in the match.

