Left Menu

India Dominates South Africa on Day Two with Record Score

India sets an imposing total of 603/6 declared on day two of the one-off Test against South Africa. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lead the charge with scores of 205 and 149 respectively. South Africa struggles at 236/4 with key wickets falling to Sneh Rana.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:40 IST
India Dominates South Africa on Day Two with Record Score
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display on day two of the one-off Test, India declared at a staggering 603/6 against South Africa. Leading the formidable innings, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scored 205 and 149 runs respectively, setting a substantial lead.

South Africa faced challenges, ending the day at 236/4. Sneh Rana proved pivotal, claiming three crucial wickets.

The struggle for South Africa was evident as key batters fell, highlighting India's dominant position in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024