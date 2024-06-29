India Dominates South Africa on Day Two with Record Score
India sets an imposing total of 603/6 declared on day two of the one-off Test against South Africa. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lead the charge with scores of 205 and 149 respectively. South Africa struggles at 236/4 with key wickets falling to Sneh Rana.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:40 IST
In a commanding display on day two of the one-off Test, India declared at a staggering 603/6 against South Africa. Leading the formidable innings, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scored 205 and 149 runs respectively, setting a substantial lead.
South Africa faced challenges, ending the day at 236/4. Sneh Rana proved pivotal, claiming three crucial wickets.
The struggle for South Africa was evident as key batters fell, highlighting India's dominant position in the match.
