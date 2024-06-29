Left Menu

India Secures Quarterfinals at Badminton Asia Junior Championship

India advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 win over the Philippines. Key performances included wins in the women’s singles, girls' doubles, and boys' doubles. They will now face Indonesia to determine the group winner.

PTI | Yogyakarta | Updated: 29-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 19:10 IST
India Secures Quarterfinals at Badminton Asia Junior Championship
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship by securing a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Philippines in their second Group C match on Saturday. The team will now confront hosts Indonesia to decide the group leader on Sunday.

After a dominant 5-0 win against Vietnam in their opener, India introduced strategic changes to their lineup: Rounak Chauhan stepped in for Pranay Shettigar in boys' singles while K Vennala teamed up with Shravani Walekar in girls' doubles.

Senior national women's singles finalist Tanvi Sharma set the tone with a commanding 21-9, 21-17 win against Funtespina Christel Rei. Despite an initial win, Chauhan fell short against Jamal Rahmat Pandi with scores of 15-21, 21-18, 21-12. Vennala and Shravani recaptured the lead for India by defeating Hernandes Andrea and Precious Libaton 23-21, 21–11 in a 39-minute duel.

The boys' doubles duo of Arsh Mohammad and Sankar Sarawat sealed the deal, triumphing over Christian Dorega and John Lanza 21-16, 21-14. However, the mixed doubles pair Bhargav Ram Arigela and K Vennala succumbed in the final rubber. Indonesia also progressed to the quarterfinals after decisive victories over the Philippines and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024