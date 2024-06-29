India Secures Quarterfinals at Badminton Asia Junior Championship

India clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship by securing a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Philippines in their second Group C match on Saturday. The team will now confront hosts Indonesia to decide the group leader on Sunday.

After a dominant 5-0 win against Vietnam in their opener, India introduced strategic changes to their lineup: Rounak Chauhan stepped in for Pranay Shettigar in boys' singles while K Vennala teamed up with Shravani Walekar in girls' doubles.

Senior national women's singles finalist Tanvi Sharma set the tone with a commanding 21-9, 21-17 win against Funtespina Christel Rei. Despite an initial win, Chauhan fell short against Jamal Rahmat Pandi with scores of 15-21, 21-18, 21-12. Vennala and Shravani recaptured the lead for India by defeating Hernandes Andrea and Precious Libaton 23-21, 21–11 in a 39-minute duel.

The boys' doubles duo of Arsh Mohammad and Sankar Sarawat sealed the deal, triumphing over Christian Dorega and John Lanza 21-16, 21-14. However, the mixed doubles pair Bhargav Ram Arigela and K Vennala succumbed in the final rubber. Indonesia also progressed to the quarterfinals after decisive victories over the Philippines and Vietnam.

