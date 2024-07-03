Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Indian Cricket Team Flies Home Amid Hurricane Chaos

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket squad finally departed for Delhi after being stranded due to a category 4 hurricane. The Air India charter flight took off early Wednesday morning and will reach Delhi on Thursday. The team is set to be honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:34 IST
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC, dubbed 'Air India Champions 24 World Cup,' lifted off around 4:50 am local time and is scheduled to land in India's capital on Thursday at approximately 6:20 am IST.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma posted ''Coming home'' on Instagram, featuring a photo with the trophy inside the aircraft before takeoff, boosting the celebratory atmosphere among fans.

The flight, arranged by the BCCI, carried the Indian squad, support staff, players' families, and some board officials, along with members of the travelling media contingent.

Following their thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final on Saturday, the Indian team's homecoming marks the end of an 11-year trophy drought.

Boeing 777, departing from New Jersey on July 2, landed in Barbados around 2 am. Airport staff noted it as the largest aircraft they've seen land at Grantley Adams International, which resumed operations recently after halting due to the hurricane.

Sources close to the developments revealed that Air India arranged the charter flight in close coordination with BCCI officials, ensuring the champions' swift return by reallocating passengers from another flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to felicitate the team shortly after their arrival, and plans are underway for a grand roadshow in Mumbai to honor the players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

