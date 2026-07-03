England Triumphs Over South Africa to Secure T20 World Cup Final Spot

Hosts England Beat South Africa By Runs At The Oval On Thursday To Set Up A Womens T World Cup Final With Australia Captain Nat Sciverbrunt Top Scored With From After Recovering From A Calf Strain That Had Threatened Her Participation In The Tournament Heather Knight

In a thrilling semifinal at The Oval, England's women cricket team cemented their place in the T20 World Cup final with a victorious performance over South Africa. Winning by 40 runs, England will now face Australia in the championship match at Lord's.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt played a pivotal role, recovering from a calf strain to score an impressive 75 from 47 balls. Heather Knight contributed significantly with a valuable 58 runs, leading to a strong England total of 169-5, after being 23-3 early in the innings.

South Africa struggled in their chase, despite a steady start from Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits who scored 51. Ultimately, they managed only 129-8. England aims to reclaim the title, competing in a T20 final for the first time in eight years.