Indian Cricket Team's Grand Homecoming After T20 World Cup Triumph

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will be part of a celebratory road show and felicitation at Wankhede Stadium. Arriving in New Delhi via a chartered flight, they will meet PM Narendra Modi before heading to Mumbai for the ceremony. This mirrors a similar event held 14 years ago.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will be part of an extravagant road show and a felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The jubilant team, along with their support staff and families, is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi early Thursday morning on a specially chartered Air India flight.

The flight's departure from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, but arrangements made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensured that the team and accompanying media could leave Barbados early Wednesday morning. Vice-President of BCCI, Rajeev Shukla, confirmed the flight details, highlighting that the squad will land in Delhi around 6 am and proceed to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am.

The celebration will continue in Mumbai, where the cricket heroes will be honored with a road show from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, followed by a grand felicitation with prize money of Rs 125 crore. This event brings back memories of a similar celebration 14 years ago when MS Dhoni's team clinched the T20 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

