Top Pakistani Cricketers Await NOC Clearance for Global T20 Canada League

Pakistan's cricket stars, including captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, have yet to receive No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for participation in the Global T20 Canada league. Despite granting NOCs to 12 players for various international leagues, the PCB has withheld clearance for these key players, all of whom hold central contracts.

The PCB expressed concerns over the status of the Global T20 Canada league, prompting a request for more information from the organizers and the International Cricket Council (ICC). This uncertainty has resulted in a delayed issuance of NOCs.

The scheduling conflict is notable, as the Global T20 Canada League runs from July 25 to August 11, and Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh begins on August 19. Players cleared for participation in other leagues include Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan for the USA Major League, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Ali Agha, and Shadab Khan for Lanka Premier League, Fakhar Zaman for the Caribbean Premier League, Usama Mir for 'The Hundred', and Mohammad Amir for county cricket. Surprisingly, young talents Saim Ayub and Azam Khan did not receive clearances for the CPL.

Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Mohammad Hasnain are already playing in Sri Lanka.

