Left Menu

Sumit Nagal's Wimbledon Campaign Ends in Disappointment

Sumit Nagal and his partner Dusan Lajovic exited Wimbledon in the men's doubles first round, losing in straight sets to Spanish duo Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez. Nagal had also been defeated in the men's singles earlier, marking an early end to his Wimbledon journey.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:29 IST
Sumit Nagal's Wimbledon Campaign Ends in Disappointment
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's Sumit Nagal concluded his Wimbledon campaign, exiting in straight sets in the men's doubles opening round alongside Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic faced a swift defeat with a 2-6 2-6 loss to the Spanish duo Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez within 67 minutes. This came after Nagal, India's top-ranked player, had already been ousted in the men's singles, falling to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 in a 2-hour and 48-minute match.

Nagal, making his debut in Wimbledon's main draw, showcased resilience but ultimately fell short in the opening rounds. Meanwhile, India's Rohan Bopanna, paired with Australian Matthew Ebden, is slated to play against the Dutch team of Sander Arends and Robin Haase later today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024