Sumit Nagal's Wimbledon Campaign Ends in Disappointment

India's Sumit Nagal concluded his Wimbledon campaign, exiting in straight sets in the men's doubles opening round alongside Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic faced a swift defeat with a 2-6 2-6 loss to the Spanish duo Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez within 67 minutes. This came after Nagal, India's top-ranked player, had already been ousted in the men's singles, falling to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 in a 2-hour and 48-minute match.

Nagal, making his debut in Wimbledon's main draw, showcased resilience but ultimately fell short in the opening rounds. Meanwhile, India's Rohan Bopanna, paired with Australian Matthew Ebden, is slated to play against the Dutch team of Sander Arends and Robin Haase later today.

