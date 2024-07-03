Left Menu

Chloe Tryon Aims for Consistency Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon emphasizes the need for consistent performance to build confidence for the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Despite recent losses in India, she finds inspiration in the resilience shown by her team's batters. Tryon's experience in the Women's Premier League is poised to benefit her squad.

Chloe Tryon
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's all-rounder Chloe Tryon has underscored the importance of consistent performances as her team prepares for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Speaking on Wednesday, Tryon stressed that confidence-building through consistent play will be crucial as the global event approaches.

The South African squad, currently on a tour of India, has faced defeats in three ODIs and a one-off Test. With the three-match T20 International series commencing on Friday, Tryon emphasized the significance of making the right decisions at pivotal moments to fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup.

'We have played a lot of good cricket in patches, but we need to be more consistent. We have to excel in all facets of the game and ensure we make the right decisions at crucial stages,' Tryon shared with reporters.

She praised the resilience of her batters during the one-off Test, noting their determination and milestones achieved, which she believes will boost their confidence heading into the T20 Internationals.

In addition, Tryon reflected on her injury recovery and participation in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with the Mumbai Indians. Working with world-class coaches, including Jhulan Goswami, has provided her with invaluable insights and techniques to enhance her performance. Although she hasn't played a game yet, she views her WPL stint as a significant learning experience.

As a senior player, Tryon aims to guide the younger members of her team, offering them as much knowledge and support as possible. She aspires to bat longer innings, giving the team more opportunities to score big, and feels more consistent in her bowling.

