India's T20 World Cup Celebrations: Open Bus Parade and Felicitation in Mumbai

The Indian T20 World Cup-winning team will participate in an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday. The team, along with officials and media, will arrive in New Delhi from Barbados before meeting PM Modi. The celebrations will include a parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:57 IST
The Indian T20 World Cup-winning team is set to be celebrated with an open bus road show and a grand felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium this Thursday. The team will land in New Delhi early morning from Barbados on a chartered Air India flight, delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

''The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements,'' BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before heading to Mumbai. Celebrations will commence with a road show from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the players will be honored, and fans are invited to join in the festivities from 5:00 pm onwards. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and captain Rohit Sharma have rallied fans to participate in this grand moment.

