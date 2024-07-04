Left Menu

Robertson's New All Blacks Era: Perenara and McKenzie to Shine Against England

Scott Robertson's first All Blacks team features TJ Perenara at scrumhalf, partnering with Damian McKenzie for the series-opening test against England. The team sees a mix of veterans and new faces as Robertson navigates key player departures and brings some back from overseas commitments.

Updated: 04-07-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:14 IST
Robertson's New All Blacks Era: Perenara and McKenzie to Shine Against England

TJ Perenara will start at scrumhalf in Scott Robertson's first All Blacks team, partnering with pivot Damian McKenzie for Saturday's series-opening test against England in Dunedin.

The 80-test veteran Perenara succeeds Aaron Smith, with the long-serving halfback having retired from test rugby after last year's World Cup final defeat by South Africa. McKenzie will have the first chance at nailing down the number 10 shirt given up by Richie Mo'unga, who took up a three-year deal in Japan and won the League One championship in a successful first season with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

However, the 30-year-old playmaker is having second thoughts about that commitment after Robertson, his former coach at the Canterbury Crusaders, said he wanted him home. "I signed for three years with Toshiba and my intentions were, 'Yep, I'm going do the three years'," Mo'unga told New Zealand news website Stuff.

"Obviously with 'Razor' (Robertson) coming along and saying he'd love to have me back home, it's just given me another opportunity to think about where I'm at with my footy. "I am loving my time in Japan. It's awesome," he said, though he added the 'fear of missing out', or FOMO, had started to creep in.

"But then for the All Blacks who have just been named, you get a bit of FOMO and you start to wonder what it would be like if you were in the team playing against England this weekend." Mo'unga won a championship trophy in all seven seasons he played at the Crusaders under Robertson.

In a new-look All Blacks squad, Robertson picked Dalton Papali'i at openside flanker as former skipper Sam Cane recovers from a back problem. Papali'i starts alongside number eight Ardie Savea, with one-test Waikato Chief Samipeni Finau on the blindside in the Scott Barrett-captained team.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu lines up next to Barrett in the second row, while Stephen Perofeta takes the fullback position in a back three with Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece. Playmaker Beauden Barrett will start from the bench, while Finlay Christie is the back-up scrumhalf in the reserves.

All Blacks squad: 15-Stephen Perofeta, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele'a, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Samipeni Finau, 5-Patrick Tuipulotu, 4-Scott Barrett (capt), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Beauden Barrett

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

