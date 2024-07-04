Left Menu

Britain's Tennis Stars Avoid Election Talk at Wimbledon

Britain's top tennis players are avoiding discussing the national election coinciding with Wimbledon. While focused on their matches, players like Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, and Emma Raducanu express little to no interest in politics, preferring to concentrate solely on their tennis commitments.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Some of Britain's top tennis players are steering clear of election discussions as the country's national election unfolds concurrently with Wimbledon.

Despite the political atmosphere, rising tennis stars such as Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, and Emma Raducanu remain focused on their performances at the All England Club. When asked about their political engagement, the consensus was clear—tennis first.

Jack Draper, Britain's highest-ranked men's singles player, dismissed political talk with a single word, 'No.' Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, humorously remarked that she wasn't even aware of the election until informed by a reporter. The sentiment is echoed by Katie Boulter, who emphasized her focus on tennis over politics. This political disinterest comes as the Conservative Party, in power since 2010, faces strong competition from the Labour Party in a highly anticipated election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

