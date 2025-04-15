India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership: Leaders Pledge Enhanced Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have reinforced their commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. The leaders spoke on Tuesday, emphasizing expansive collaboration across various sectors that would serve the interests of both nations.

In a social media post on platform X, Modi expressed his delight in conversing with Frederiksen, emphasizing their mutual dedication to cooperative advancements. Both leaders recognized the importance of enhancing these partnerships for the prosperity of their citizens.

Beyond bilateral economic growth, the conversation extended to encompass regional and global developments, focusing on areas where their countries could mutually benefit and collaborate effectively in tackling global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)