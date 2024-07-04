Mumbai Gears Up for T20 Victory Parade with Heavy Security
Extra security has been deployed at key railway stations in Mumbai as the city prepares for the T20 cricket world cup victory parade. The parade will coincide with evening rush hour, leading to additional measures for crowd control and ticket checking.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the T20 cricket world cup victory parade, Mumbai has ramped up security measures at multiple local railway stations, including Churchgate, Marine Lines, and Charni Road. The Western Railway (WR) announced these enhanced steps via their official handle on X, aiming to manage the expected influx of spectators and daily commuters during the evening rush hour.
The victory parade, featuring an open bus journey from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, is expected to draw significant crowds. Recognizing the likely overlap with thousands of commuters returning home from South Mumbai, WR has deployed additional ticket checking staff and kept extra UTS windows at Churchgate operational till midnight.
As the day progressed, crowds began to swell at Churchgate and other stations, as eager fans gathered to witness and participate in the celebratory parade. Officials noted the enthusiastic turnout, emphasizing the importance of the heightened security arrangements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mitchell Marsh Ready to Bowl in T20 World Cup Super Eights
"They are not a team to be taken lightly": Indian coach Dravid not taking Afghanistan lightly in T20 WC Super 8
T20 WC: England win toss, opt to field against West Indies in Super 8
T20 WC: Morne Morkel believes 'wickets might play differently' in West Indies during Super 8
T20 WC: Sixes rain in St Lucia as West Indies post 180/4 against England in Super 8