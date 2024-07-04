Left Menu

Champions Breakfast: PM Modi Hosts T20 World Cup Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast, celebrating their victory over South Africa. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, shared their tournament experiences with the PM. Photos and videos of the event, featuring emotional and joyful moments, were widely shared.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:03 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for a celebratory breakfast on Thursday. The event, held at the Prime Minister's residence, featured memorable conversations about the team's journey through the World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

The Rohit Sharma-led team clinched the title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final. The team arrived in Delhi early in the morning after enduring a five-day delay in Bridgetown, Barbados, due to a category 4 hurricane.

Modi's interaction with the players was shared widely on social media. Several players, including Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, posted images of their moments with the Prime Minister. The players wore jerseys with 'CHAMPIONS' inscribed in bold letters, symbolizing their two T20 World Cup titles. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah presented Modi with a customized Team India jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

