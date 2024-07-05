Rohit Sharma Reflects on Special T20 World Cup Triumph

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans following their T20 World Cup victory. The celebration was a testament to what the win meant not just for the team but for the entire nation.

'You can make out from the excitement, it shows how much it means not just to us but to the entire nation. It means a lot, so I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well,' Sharma told BCCI.TV amidst the electric atmosphere filled with chants of 'Rohiiiiiit, Rohiiiit.'

This marks Sharma's second T20 World Cup win, but he noted that this one is more special as he led the team. '2007 was different as we started in the afternoon. I cannot forget 2007 as it was my first World Cup. This is a little more special as I was leading the team, and it is a proud moment for me.'