Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Reflects on Special T20 World Cup Triumph

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans following their T20 World Cup victory. Sharma highlighted the significance of the win not just for the team, but for the entire nation. He also compared it to his first World Cup win in 2007, expressing his pride in leading the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:42 IST
Rohit Sharma Reflects on Special T20 World Cup Triumph
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans following their T20 World Cup victory. The celebration was a testament to what the win meant not just for the team but for the entire nation.

'You can make out from the excitement, it shows how much it means not just to us but to the entire nation. It means a lot, so I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well,' Sharma told BCCI.TV amidst the electric atmosphere filled with chants of 'Rohiiiiiit, Rohiiiit.'

This marks Sharma's second T20 World Cup win, but he noted that this one is more special as he led the team. '2007 was different as we started in the afternoon. I cannot forget 2007 as it was my first World Cup. This is a little more special as I was leading the team, and it is a proud moment for me.'

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024