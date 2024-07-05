New Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Embraces Winning Culture Left by Juergen Klopp
Newly appointed Liverpool coach Arne Slot is eager to build on the strong foundation left by former manager Juergen Klopp. In his first press conference, Slot highlighted his admiration for Klopp's winning culture and expressed his intention to make thoughtful improvements without drastic changes.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Newly arrived Liverpool coach Arne Slot is set to continue the legacy left by former manager Juergen Klopp, who led the team to numerous victories including the Champions League and the Premier League. Slot expressed his intention to build on the winning culture Klopp instilled in the team.
Speaking at his inaugural press conference, Slot said, "When Klopp arrived, he claimed to be the 'normal one' but left an extraordinary impression. While there are big shoes to fill, I am inheriting a squad that possesses a winning culture, hinting at future trophy successes."
Slot, who secured the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord in 2023, emphasized a collaborative approach to management. He noted, "I like to work with the input of various people, and I feel fortunate to join a club where major player transfers are uncommon. Our focus will be on building from the strong foundation we already have."
ALSO READ
Steve Cooper's Premier League Comeback with Leicester
Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur, Bhilwara Warriors beat Rajsamand Stallions in opening match
"Feels excited and happy": Azim Kazi on reaching second consecutive Maharastra Premier League final
The Friedkin Group Eyes Everton: New Prospects for Premier League Club
"Feels excited and happy": Azim Kazi on reaching second consecutive Maharashtra Premier League final