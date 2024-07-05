UEFA Clears Manchester Clubs for European Competitions Amid Ownership Controversy

In a landmark decision, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) revealed on Friday that Manchester City, Manchester United, and their sister clubs Girona and Nice will be permitted to compete in the Champions League and Europa League respectively. This green light follows significant adjustments made by the clubs' investors to align with UEFA's stringent multi-club ownership rules.

The European soccer governing body confirmed that the investors for these clubs—City Football Group and INEOS Sport—effectively demonstrated no overlapping control or decisive influence over more than one club. Furthermore, shares of Girona and Nice were transferred to an independent trustee under CFCB's supervision until July 1, 2025, ensuring compliance.

Additionally, the clubs will refrain from transferring players among themselves until September 2025. UEFA emphasized that these measures significantly limit investor influence and decision-making power over multiple clubs. The CFCB plans to continue monitoring to ensure adherence to these regulations throughout the 2024/25 season.