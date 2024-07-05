Lando Norris Dominates British Grand Prix Practice Sessions, Excites Home Crowd
McLaren's Lando Norris thrilled fans by topping both practice sessions at the British Grand Prix. He achieved the fastest times, with teammate Oscar Piastri close behind. Despite mixed weather, Norris showed strong performance against rivals like Mercedes and Red Bull. Ferrari and Mercedes drivers also featured prominently.
McLaren's Lando Norris ignited fervor among fans by leading both practice sessions during his home British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday. Teammate Oscar Piastri followed closely, securing a one-two finish in the second practice session, which concluded amid falling rain.
"We've made good progress, and we are competitive with Mercedes. They seemed as quick as us, although they didn't crank up the engine," said Norris. He added, "I wish the weather was better, but at least the rain mostly held off."
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, leading the championship, placed fourth and seventh, while Norris logged a best lap of one minute 27.420 seconds in the first session, surpassing Aston Martin's Lance Stroll by 0.134 seconds. Piastri overcame an early hydraulics problem to finish second in the later session, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez taking third.
