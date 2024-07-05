Hero’s Welcome: Mohammed Siraj Returns to Hyderabad Post T20 Triumph
India pacer Mohammed Siraj received a warm welcome upon his return to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup win. Speaking at the airport, Siraj expressed his pride and joy in the victory. Fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate, cheering as he waved from his car's sunroof at Mehdipatnam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
India pacer Mohammed Siraj received a warm welcome as he returned to his hometown Hyderabad on Friday, shortly after clinching India's T20 World Cup victory.
Addressing reporters at the airport, Siraj expressed immense pride and joy, describing the win as a moment long-awaited by the nation. 'It was challenging to put my feelings into words,' he admitted.
A large crowd of enthusiastic fans surrounded his car and cheered loudly as Siraj waved from his car's sunroof in Mehdipatnam, capturing the jubilant mood of the celebratory homecoming.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Majhi's Maiden Homecoming: Keonjhar Welcomes the New Odisha CM
Odisha CM Majhi's Triumphant Homecoming: Envisions New Future
NCP's Nilesh Lanke's Homecoming: Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Eyes Ahmednagar MLA Seats
Assange's Return to Australia: A Hero's Welcome or Controversial Homecoming?
Julian Assange Returns to Australia: A Hero's Homecoming