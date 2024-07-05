India's Batting Brilliance: Jemimah Rodrigues Shines with Unbeaten 53
India's women's cricket team showcased a strong performance with notable contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten at 53. Despite early wickets, the team set a formidable total of 177 in 20 overs, with significant efforts from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of batting prowess, India's women's cricket team amassed a solid total of 177 for 4 wickets in their 20 overs match. Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with an unbeaten 53, cementing her status as a vital player for the team.
Opener Smriti Mandhana contributed a commendable 46 runs, stabilizing the innings after the early dismissal of Shafali Verma. Harmanpreet Kaur also played a pivotal role, adding 35 crucial runs to the total.
South Africa's bowlers, including Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk, managed to pick up key wickets but couldn't contain the Indian batting lineup. The match highlighted the depth and resilience of India's batting order.
ALSO READ
Smriti Mandhana Leads India to Sweeping ODI Series Victory Against South Africa
Smriti Mandhana's masterclass 90 headlines India's ODI series 3-0 victory against South Africa
Smriti Mandhana makes history, scores most runs in 3 match ODI series
Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Historic 205 Against South Africa
Shafali Verma Smashes Record-Breaking Double Century, Sets India's High Score