Left Menu

India's Batting Brilliance: Jemimah Rodrigues Shines with Unbeaten 53

India's women's cricket team showcased a strong performance with notable contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten at 53. Despite early wickets, the team set a formidable total of 177 in 20 overs, with significant efforts from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST
India's Batting Brilliance: Jemimah Rodrigues Shines with Unbeaten 53
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, India's women's cricket team amassed a solid total of 177 for 4 wickets in their 20 overs match. Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with an unbeaten 53, cementing her status as a vital player for the team.

Opener Smriti Mandhana contributed a commendable 46 runs, stabilizing the innings after the early dismissal of Shafali Verma. Harmanpreet Kaur also played a pivotal role, adding 35 crucial runs to the total.

South Africa's bowlers, including Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk, managed to pick up key wickets but couldn't contain the Indian batting lineup. The match highlighted the depth and resilience of India's batting order.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024