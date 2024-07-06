US Subpoenas World Aquatics Exec in High-Stakes Doping Inquiry

The U.S. government has taken a decisive step in the ongoing doping scandal by subpoenaing World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki. The subpoena is part of an investigation into how 23 Chinese swimmers managed to avoid punitive measures after testing positive for banned substances just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, where some even clinched gold medals. This comes as the U.S. House of Representatives recently urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch comprehensive inquiries in anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been increasingly criticized for its handling of the case, particularly as allegations surface that these swimmers were cleared due to contamination. WADA, in defending its actions, stated that it reviewed the case file thoroughly and found no grounds for an appeal. The impending release of an independent report by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier is expected to shed more light on WADA's decision-making process.

This investigation is rooted in the Rodchenkov Act, a U.S. legislation that criminalizes doping schemes and allows prosecutors to seek severe penalties. The act has elicited mixed reactions, with some applauding its impact on the fight against doping, while others, including WADA, argue it undermines global anti-doping efforts. The unfolding inquiry could strain relationships between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and U.S. sports authorities, particularly as the U.S. prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.