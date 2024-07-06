Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances to Fourth Round of Wimbledon, Defeats British Qualifier Sonay Kartal

Second seed Coco Gauff ended the surprise run of British qualifier Sonay Kartal, advancing to the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. Kartal, ranked 298th, gave a spirited fight in the first set. Gauff now faces 19th-seeded American Emma Navarro. Kartal reflected fondly on the experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:35 IST
Coco Gauff Advances to Fourth Round of Wimbledon, Defeats British Qualifier Sonay Kartal
Coco Gauff

Second seed Coco Gauff ended the surprise run of British qualifier Sonay Kartal as the American progressed into the fourth round of Wimbledon with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 victory on Friday. Kartal, ranked 298th in the world, put up significant resistance in the first set before Gauff found her rhythm and sealed the match convincingly.

'I thought I played really well,' said U.S. Open champion Gauff after the match on Court One, played under a closed roof. 'She was playing at a high level, especially in the first set. She wasn't giving me much to work with and not letting me settle. I felt like I was going for the right shots but was just missing them. Eventually, I found it.'

Gauff, who first reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, will now face 19th-seeded American Emma Navarro, who defeated Diana Shnaider on Friday. For 22-year-old Kartal, this week marked an unforgettable journey, with immense support from the Court One crowd. Reflecting on the experience, Kartal said, 'It was unbelievable. From walking out to walking off, they were behind me after every single point. That feeling is truly special and will stick around with me for a long time.'

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024