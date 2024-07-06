Coco Gauff Advances to Fourth Round of Wimbledon, Defeats British Qualifier Sonay Kartal

Second seed Coco Gauff ended the surprise run of British qualifier Sonay Kartal as the American progressed into the fourth round of Wimbledon with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 victory on Friday. Kartal, ranked 298th in the world, put up significant resistance in the first set before Gauff found her rhythm and sealed the match convincingly.

'I thought I played really well,' said U.S. Open champion Gauff after the match on Court One, played under a closed roof. 'She was playing at a high level, especially in the first set. She wasn't giving me much to work with and not letting me settle. I felt like I was going for the right shots but was just missing them. Eventually, I found it.'

Gauff, who first reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, will now face 19th-seeded American Emma Navarro, who defeated Diana Shnaider on Friday. For 22-year-old Kartal, this week marked an unforgettable journey, with immense support from the Court One crowd. Reflecting on the experience, Kartal said, 'It was unbelievable. From walking out to walking off, they were behind me after every single point. That feeling is truly special and will stick around with me for a long time.'