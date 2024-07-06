Burnley Appoints Scott Parker as New Coach

Burnley Football Club has announced the appointment of Scott Parker as their new head coach, as confirmed by the Championship club on Friday. Parker, who has a track record of securing promotions to the Premier League with both Fulham and Bournemouth, recently managed Belgian side Club Brugge during the 2022-23 season.

'For us to be successful this year is the most important thing,' stated Parker, a former England midfielder, in an interview with the club's official website. 'We have to win and build a team that the fans and the club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that's the aim.'

Burnley faced relegation from the Premier League last season, finishing 19th in the standings, marking their second demotion from the top flight in three seasons. 'We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley Football Club,' said chairman Alan Pace. 'His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.'