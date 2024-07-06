Canada's Historic Penalty Shootout Victory Propels Them to Copa America Semi-Finals
Canada triumphed over Venezuela in a tense 4-3 penalty shootout, securing their place in the Copa America semi-finals for the first time. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made key saves, and Ismael Kone netted the decisive penalty. Canada will face Argentina in a highly-anticipated semi-final rematch.
Canada clinched a 4-3 victory in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Venezuela on Friday, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals for the first time in history. The gripping encounter, held at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium, ended 1-1 after regular time.
With teams level after five penalty attempts, Maxime Crepeau's dramatic save against Wilker Angel and Ismael Kone's winning strike sealed Canada's fate. Crepeau, who made two crucial stops in the shootout, expressed his elation, 'Emotions are running high; I'm so happy for everyone supporting us.'
'This achievement represents the fruit of our hard work. Being in the semi-finals of Copa America is amazing. Everyone must realise this country's footballers deserve respect,' Crepeau added. Canada will next face Argentina on Tuesday in New Jersey, aiming for a spot in the July 14 final.
