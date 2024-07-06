Canada's Historic Penalty Shootout Victory Propels Them to Copa America Semi-Finals

Canada clinched a 4-3 victory in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Venezuela on Friday, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals for the first time in history. The gripping encounter, held at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium, ended 1-1 after regular time.

With teams level after five penalty attempts, Maxime Crepeau's dramatic save against Wilker Angel and Ismael Kone's winning strike sealed Canada's fate. Crepeau, who made two crucial stops in the shootout, expressed his elation, 'Emotions are running high; I'm so happy for everyone supporting us.'

'This achievement represents the fruit of our hard work. Being in the semi-finals of Copa America is amazing. Everyone must realise this country's footballers deserve respect,' Crepeau added. Canada will next face Argentina on Tuesday in New Jersey, aiming for a spot in the July 14 final.

