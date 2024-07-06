New-Look India Stymies Zimbabwe in First T20I

A refreshed Indian cricket team, led by new captain Shubman Gill, restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in the inaugural T20I of the five-match series held on Saturday.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi delivered a remarkable performance with figures of 4 for 13, establishing a career-best. Off-spinning allrounder Washington Sundar also made his mark by snapping up 2 for 11. Zimbabwe's innings tottered, losing six wickets for just 16 runs to find themselves at 90 for 9 within 16 overs.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande showcased resilience with an unbeaten 29 off 25 balls, contributing to an unbroken 25-run last wicket stand with Tendai Chatara. India also marked the debuts of Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, adding fresh talent to the squad.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 115/9 in 20 overs (Dion Myers 23, Clive Madande 29 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 4/13, Washington Sundar 2/11) vs India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)