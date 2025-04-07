Aakash Chopra Praises Washington Sundar's Impact in IPL Thriller

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, former cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Washington Sundar, an all-rounder for the Gujarat Titans (GT), for his stellar performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Chopra commented on Sundar's underutilization at the IPL level, emphasizing his potential as a valuable left-handed batsman.

Sundar, previously with SRH at a hefty Rs8 crore, wasn't given ample opportunities there. At GT, although selected, he did not play until Sunday's match — and even then, he wasn't utilized in bowling. However, Chopra found Sundar's contribution to GT's batting lineup invaluable. He cited Sundar's rapid 49 off 29 balls as crucial, enhancing GT's left-handed options alongside Sai Sudharsan.

Chopra further highlighted Sundar's underrated bowling skills, predicting a more prominent role for him in the future. He suggested using Sundar in power plays to capitalize on his economical bowling. The match saw GT overcome SRH by seven wickets, featuring notable performances by Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

