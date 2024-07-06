Anticlimactic End to Andy Murray's Wimbledon Career
Andy Murray's Wimbledon career met an anticlimactic end as Emma Raducanu, his mixed doubles partner, withdrew due to an issue with her wrist. Murray, a two-time singles champion, intended to retire after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. The All England Club honored his career with a special ceremony.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an abrupt conclusion when his mixed doubles partner, Emma Raducanu, withdrew hours before their first-round match on Saturday due to a wrist issue.
The 37-year-old Murray, a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, had announced his retirement plans after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics later this month.
The mixed doubles was intended to be his final event at the grass-court major, but Raducanu's withdrawal nullified their participation. Murray, who had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine, thanked the All England Club for a postmatch celebration honoring his illustrious career, featuring tributes from Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Venus Williams.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Couture Week 2024: A Celebration of Tradition and Modernity
Yoga Takes Center Stage at Commonwealth for International Day Celebration
Royal Celebrations: Prince William and Taylor Swift at Eras Tour
Smriti Irani attends Overseas Friends of BJP victory celebration for PM Modi's third term
Romelu Lukaku's Goal Celebrations Derailed by VAR Anxiety