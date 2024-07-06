Left Menu

Anticlimactic End to Andy Murray's Wimbledon Career

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career met an anticlimactic end as Emma Raducanu, his mixed doubles partner, withdrew due to an issue with her wrist. Murray, a two-time singles champion, intended to retire after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. The All England Club honored his career with a special ceremony.

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an abrupt conclusion when his mixed doubles partner, Emma Raducanu, withdrew hours before their first-round match on Saturday due to a wrist issue.

The 37-year-old Murray, a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, had announced his retirement plans after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics later this month.

The mixed doubles was intended to be his final event at the grass-court major, but Raducanu's withdrawal nullified their participation. Murray, who had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine, thanked the All England Club for a postmatch celebration honoring his illustrious career, featuring tributes from Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Venus Williams.

