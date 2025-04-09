Left Menu

India Contemplates Involvement in Russia’s Victory Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to Russia's Victory Day celebrations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the invite, but details of India's participation will be announced later. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh might represent India at the event, marking the Soviet win in WWII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Russia to partake in their Victory Day celebrations, as confirmed by Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, during a press briefing. While the invitation has been accepted, India's final decision regarding participation will be disclosed at a suitable time.

According to reports from TASS and governmental sources, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may attend the May 9 commemoration in Moscow, which celebrates the Soviet triumph over Germany in World War II. Potential involvement of an Indian contingent is still under discussion, requiring rehearsals a month prior.

PM Modi, who visited Russia in 2024 both in July for the India-Russia Annual Summit and in October for the BRICS Summit, was also honored with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia's highest civilian accolade. His prospective attendance at the Red Square event highlights ongoing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

