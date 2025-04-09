Russia Invites Modi for 80th Victory Day Celebrations

Russia has formally invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II. This announcement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who confirmed the ongoing discussions for Modi's visit.

Moscow anticipates Modi's attendance, with the invitation having already been dispatched. The Indian Prime Minister's participation joins that of several other global leaders representing friendly nations at this year's Victory Day parade.

The Russian army's 1945 offensive and Germany's subsequent unconditional surrender on May 9 marked the conclusion of World War II. Modi previously visited Russia in 2024 and invited President Putin to India—a proposal Putin has accepted, though his visit's timing remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)