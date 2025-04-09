Gujarat CM Unveils Unique Navkar Mantra Philatelic Cover Amid Nationwide Celebrations
On World Navkar Mahamantra Day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveiled a special philatelic cover-themed Nirvan Kalyanak of Lord Parshvanath, with PM Modi highlighting the mantra's spiritual significance. Over 25,000 chanted the sacred mantra in a grand event organized by the Jain community to promote peace and non-violence.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated World Navkar Mahamantra Day on Wednesday by unveiling a specially designed philatelic cover at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister's office.
The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), in partnership with the Department of Posts, Government of India, orchestrated the release. Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of the North Gujarat Region, handed the first copy of this commemorative cover to Chief Minister Patel.
Distinguished by a stamp celebrating the '2800th Nirvan Kalyanak of Lord Parshvanath,' the event, organized by the Jain community, attracted over 25,000 participants who chanted the sacred Navkar Mantra. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address, stressing the mantra's potential to inspire peace and mental clarity across society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
