Left Menu

Gujarat CM Unveils Unique Navkar Mantra Philatelic Cover Amid Nationwide Celebrations

On World Navkar Mahamantra Day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveiled a special philatelic cover-themed Nirvan Kalyanak of Lord Parshvanath, with PM Modi highlighting the mantra's spiritual significance. Over 25,000 chanted the sacred mantra in a grand event organized by the Jain community to promote peace and non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST
Gujarat CM Unveils Unique Navkar Mantra Philatelic Cover Amid Nationwide Celebrations
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated World Navkar Mahamantra Day on Wednesday by unveiling a specially designed philatelic cover at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), in partnership with the Department of Posts, Government of India, orchestrated the release. Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of the North Gujarat Region, handed the first copy of this commemorative cover to Chief Minister Patel.

Distinguished by a stamp celebrating the '2800th Nirvan Kalyanak of Lord Parshvanath,' the event, organized by the Jain community, attracted over 25,000 participants who chanted the sacred Navkar Mantra. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address, stressing the mantra's potential to inspire peace and mental clarity across society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025