Leicester City Signs Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Free Transfer

Leicester City has successfully acquired Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer from Fulham, as confirmed by both Premier League clubs on Saturday.

De Cordova-Reid, 31, recently returned from the Copa America, where Jamaica was eliminated in the group stage, and has inked a three-year contract with Leicester.

'Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It's got that wow factor. It feels nice,' De Cordova-Reid stated. Leicester will kick off their Premier League season with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

