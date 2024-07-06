Leicester City Signs Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Free Transfer
Leicester City has signed Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a three-year free transfer from Fulham. The 31-year-old recently returned from the Copa America. Leicester, newly promoted to the Premier League, will start their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.
Leicester City has successfully acquired Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer from Fulham, as confirmed by both Premier League clubs on Saturday.
De Cordova-Reid, 31, recently returned from the Copa America, where Jamaica was eliminated in the group stage, and has inked a three-year contract with Leicester.
'Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It's got that wow factor. It feels nice,' De Cordova-Reid stated. Leicester will kick off their Premier League season with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.
