Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain

In a significant buildup to the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured the women's 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain.

The two-time World Championship bronze medallist defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final to claim the top spot.

Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, was no match for Vinesh, who stormed through three bouts with relative ease to make it to the final.

Vinesh, who got her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday, commenced her winning streak by defeating Pan American champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba 12-4 on points.

She then triumphed by fall against Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the quarterfinals before clinching a 9-4 win against Canadian Katie Dutchak in the semifinals.

Following her success in Spain, the 29-year-old former Asian Games gold medallist will head to France for a 20-day training stint to prepare for the Paris Games.

