Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the women's 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain, defeating Mariia Tiumerekova in the final. Vinesh displayed exceptional performance, winning three bouts to reach the final. She now prepares for a training stint in France ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:28 IST
Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain
Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant buildup to the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured the women's 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain.

The two-time World Championship bronze medallist defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final to claim the top spot.

Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, was no match for Vinesh, who stormed through three bouts with relative ease to make it to the final.

Vinesh, who got her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday, commenced her winning streak by defeating Pan American champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba 12-4 on points.

She then triumphed by fall against Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the quarterfinals before clinching a 9-4 win against Canadian Katie Dutchak in the semifinals.

Following her success in Spain, the 29-year-old former Asian Games gold medallist will head to France for a 20-day training stint to prepare for the Paris Games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024